Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 promo: An ‘Entitlement’ tease

There’s a good chance you know already that you will be waiting a while to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 arrive. How long are we talking here? Well, the police drama is going to be back on Friday, December 6 to kick off what is effectively the home stretch! There are only two more episodes ahead, so what are each one of those going to look like?

Well, one thing that we are well-aware of at the moment already is that for one reason for another, CBS chooses to not share that much in their promos. However, Frank seemed to hint at a pretty perilous situation, and we saw Henry in multiple different settings beyond the typical family-dinner table … and that has to mean something, right?

Beyond this, at one point the preview does also show Danny frustrated. Why? There is something with a case that he is not picking up on! That’s atypical for this guy but then again, we know that he’s about as relentless as they come. If there is anything that he is missing, don’t you think that he is going to find a way to pick up on it? We at least tend to think so.

No matter what, our feeling is that this show is going to eventually build its way towards some sort of fantastic send-off where a lot of characters are involved … and also where there are a number of emotional moments. Even though the Blue Bloods series finale may capture a similar tone to the rest of the series, we certainly do think that there are a few stories within it that will allow it to look and feel big — and worthy of the end of this story.

(Of course, we are still hoping for a spin-off down the line.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

