Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 return date: Last before finale

If you are interested in getting the Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 return date at CBS far in advance, let’s make the following clear: We understand. You most likely know that the end is very-much close to being here! There are only two episodes left…

Let’s start off here with the bad news: There is not a new installment of the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series next week, mostly due to it being Black Friday and there being a real desire to ensure that the final episodes get good ratings. Remember that there are still hopes of a spin-off or something else and in order for that to happen, doesn’t the show still need to perform well? We tend to think so.

Now, the good news is that if you really do love Blue Bloods, there is still some important programming on the air next week. Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy is a special that is set to air on November 29 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and this will allow you a chance to experience the world of the show behind the scenes. Here is what CBS had to say about it in a press release:

This one-hour ET news special, celebrating 293 episodes of BLUE BLOODS, includes new exclusive interviews with the stars and recurring guest stars who share favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the past 14 years. Hosted by ET’s Nischelle Turner and featuring archival interviews from the ET vault, the special serves as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld BLUE BLOODS as one of the top series on television.

Included in the show is a rare look inside the famous family dinner scene, where viewers learn family dinner secrets straight from the Reagans’ table. The special reveals new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers, and how that transformed the series into the global phenomenon it is today. Also, fans hear first-hand from the cast about what it is like filming on the streets of New York City and get a sneak peek at the emotional finale prior to the series send-off on Friday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Now, we should note that episode 17 comes on December 6, leading into the series finale on the 13th. Get your hankies on standby now…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

