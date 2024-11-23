Doctor Who spoilers: See new ‘Joy to the World’ details!

For those who have not heard as of yet for whatever reason, the Doctor Who Christmas Special is coming in just over a month. Are you ready to see “Joy to the World” play out?

We’ve noted in the past that there are a lot of different reasons to be eager for this special, starting with the fact that this show is going to be giving us a great guest appearance from Nicola Coughlan. If you love her over on Bridgerton, we tend to think that you are going to love her here as Joy. She is a woman who finds herself in a surprising situation with The Doctor — and of course, that means time travel! It also may mean that we are going to seeing the two in some rather surprising situations.

To learn a little more about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the newly-released synopsis right now:

When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel – discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

We do tend to think that throughout this episode, we’re going to see a unique standalone adventure and yet, perhaps also a tease for season 15 at the end! For those unaware, this is a season that is going to bring you another companion played by Varada Sethu, who is taking on a different part than who she played in season 14. Rest assured, Millie Gibson is also sticking around here as Ruby Sunday and you don’t have to worry about that. (Instead, just wonder about whether or not there is going to be a season 16 — nothing has been confirmed as of yet.)

