Reacher season 3 premiere date: A realistic expectation

For those who are not aware for whatever reason, Reacher season 3 is already done with production; with that, we’re simply now waiting.

So, how long are we going to be waiting? That’s the question that is tough to answer, but we at least want to do our part here to frame some sort of realistic expectation for when Alan Ritchson will be back as the title character, who will be returning this go-around for a season full of twists, turns, and all sorts of other surprises.

Given that we are already close to Thanksgiving, we should note that it is unlikely that we’re going to be getting new episodes back at any point between now and the end of January. That would be great, but typically Prime Video gives a little bit of a longer lead-up time for some of their shows.

We have said in the past that February or March would be ideal here for the third season of Reacher and for the time being, that is still what feels best, all things considered. This is a similar time-frame to when the first season of the show aired, and it was immensely successful there. It also means that there’s a long time to promote it, and who knows? Maybe there is a chance that can learn a little bit more about a fourth season along the way.

In the end, the biggest thing that we are hoping to see in the next batch of episodes is a story where the title character has a chance to utilize some of the skills we saw back in season 1. What makes him so special is that he is uniquely qualified for almost anything thrown at him thanks to his creativity — he doesn’t always need a team around him to succeed.

