Reacher season 3 premiere date: The spin-off and the schedule

It may go without saying to a lot of people out there, but Reacher season 3 has to be one of Prime Video’s most-anticipated shows of 2025. Production has been wrapped on it for a good while, and we do think that there may be a certain “what are they waiting for?” feeling coming out of the fan base.

Now, of course, this is where we remind you that a show being “done” in terms of production does not mean that it is about to premiere, as there are a lot of other different things that still need to transpire. Editing needs to be done, as do visual effects and localization. These are not things that in a vacuum, can be put together in an almost immediate fashion.

Even when all of this is done, there is obviously another factor that has to be considered here — what is going on when it comes to Amazon’s schedule. Reacher season 3 is just one piece to a rather large franchise that they are planning, which also now includes a Neagley spin-off and also a season 4.

So, how will all of this play out in the future? Well, don’t be surprised if these two shows end up following a pattern where they alternate years. Let’s say the flagship show airs in the spring, which feels beyond feasible. They could then launch the Neagley show in a similar time-frame in 2026. The one downside to this strategy is that season 4 of Reacher may not air until 2027, and does anyone want to wait that long? It would allow the cast more breathing room, but there are consumers that the streaming service has to think about.

In the end, we hae to be in wait-and-see mode with a lot of the decisions that are made … but just know that these are the things that a lot of executives are actively talking about.

