Reacher renewed for season 4; when is season 3 premiering?

We’ve been waiting a long time to see Reacher season 3 on Prime Video, and now, we got something more to be excited about!

Today, it was officially confirmed that the Alan Ritchson series is going to be back for more. This is hardly a surprise all things considered, especially given its massive viewership. The actor himself has made it clear over the years that he would continue to play the part as long as people wanted it, and it feels like there are multiple seasons that could potentially happen. There are certainly more stories from Lee Child that could be told here!

In a statement confirming the show’s upcoming return (per Deadline), here is what Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, had to say:

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season … We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

When is season 3 going to premiere?

Well, there is no exact word on that at the moment, but it is our hope that we’re going to see the show back at some point in the first half of 2025. Filming for it is already done and because of that, we tend to think it comes down to whenever Amazon decides that they want to have it back. We know that the story this time around will be a little more isolating for Reacher, and will feel more like season 1 than what we saw with his old unit in season 2.

What do you think about Reacher getting an early season 4 renewal at Prime Video?

