Fire Country season 3 episode 7 return date: ‘False Alarm’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a Fire Country season 3 episode 7 return date? What about more intel on the future?

Well, as per usual, we should note that the network is putting their entire scripted lineup on hold the day after Thanksgiving, which makes all the sense in the world from a ratings point of view. Because of this, the plan now is for the firefighter drama to return on Friday, December 6 with “False Alarm.” This is going to be the third episode to feature Jared Padalecki as Camden, and we do tend to think that it could set up a possible spin-off down the road. Sure, there are a lot of questions that want an answer to … and we’ll just have to wait and see when that happens in here. If nothing else, you can consider this story to be the foundation.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the Fire Country season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

“False Alarm” – Station 42 responds to a false alarm call that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent.

Based on where things currently stand here, we would say that it is at least our hope that this episode will carry over into what’s ahead on December 13 — which we tend to think is the last one of the calendar year.

