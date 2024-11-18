Fire Country season 3 spoilers: Max Thieriot on midseason finale

We recognize that there is still a ways to go before Fire Country season 3 airs its midseason finale later this year. With that being said, what can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, know this: Things are going to be insane. There’s also going to be a fire, mostly because what in the world would this show be without one? There are chances ahead to see some more major twists and turns, especially as Bode faces some really important decisions regarding his future as a firefighter. That’s without even mentioning the state of things between him and Gabriela.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, star and Max Thieriot had the following to say about this big episode:

The midseason finale is going to be big. There’s going to be some awesome fire and it’s definitely sort of this, big beautiful, wonderful scope and we’re going to be left with a lot of characters really sort of facing some pretty terrifying situations. A lot of people are going to be faced with some big changes and some big decisions that they have to make and there may be lives at risk. It’s going to be great.

Obviously, it is too early for him to get much more specific than this when it comes to setting the table, but this alone should be enough to make a lot of people out there excited. Personally, we tend to think that a cliffhanger here is inevitable, mostly due to the fact that after this episode airs, you are going to be waiting for at least a few weeks to see what is next.

Until we get to this midseason finale, remember there’s more of Bode’s training ahead — plus also Jared Padalecki as Camden.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country right now, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 as we move forward?

What sort of shocker can you anticipate from here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







