Fire Country season 3 episode 6 promo: Bode’s big Gabriela choice

Is Bode having to prepare for a life-altering choice on Fire Country season 3 episode 6? Based on the early info we have for it, that appears to be the case!

After all, at the center of Jared Padalecki’s next episode is going to be his character of Camden posing a pretty big question to Bode Leone: What is he willing to sacrifice in order to complete his training? He points out to him that in between his friends, family, and any potential romantic prospects, there are certain elements of his life he may need to trim back. This is a rigorous process and a time-crunch, and that may lead to him posing the following question to Gabriela: Is it either being with her or getting this job?

We do think that the promo for what’s ahead in this Fire Country episode is a tad overdramatic, given that plenty of people who are firefighters can get into committed relationships. Instead of it being one or the other, Bode could just have a conversation with her about wanting things to work between them, but at a slower pace because he needs to get his life on track. Max Thieriot’s character right now is just a guy who wants everything to happen fast because for such a long span of time, he didn’t have anything behind bars.

Now, it is also pretty obvious that Fire Country is trying to be a little bit cagey when it comes to Bode and Gabriela getting together, mostly due to the fact that they want the “will they or won’t they?” part of the story to linger for a while. However, the problem with doing something like this is rather simple, mostly in that you’re dealing with two characters who have such chemistry that it is hard to ever justify the two being at arm’s length.

