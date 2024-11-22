Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, November 22, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that there have been a lot of new installments as of late; will that trend continue?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is hand over some good news: The series is set to arrive in just a matter of hours! There are only three episodes remaining from here on out and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that every single one of them is going to be exciting in their own way. Of course, there are going to be a lot of nostalgic elements that a lot of us have come to know over time, but why not throw in a few other wrinkles here, as well?

Below, you can see the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 synopsis with a little more insight on what’s to come:

“The Gray Areas” – Danny and Baez investigate the death of a rising MMA fighter. Also, Eddie and Jamie race to find Badillo, whose job is on the line after he’s caught smoking weed; Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) asks the governor to send in the National Guard to help patrol the subway system; and Erin is determined to prove the innocence of a mock trial competition winner who is arrested for drug possession, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of the stories that are included here, we will admit that we’re perhaps the most eager to learn about Jamie and Eddie’s. After all, these are not characters who always get to work together in some sort of direct fashion anymore; because of that, you can argue that this is going to be a throwback to the past.

