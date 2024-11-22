Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16: ‘The Gray Areas’ sneak peeks

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 — so what lies ahead here?

Well, to the surprise of (probably) no one out there, “The Gray Areas,” is going to be one of those stories that has a lot of different narratives flowing through it.

For Frank, a little bit of the story is going to be on familiar ground, mostly when it comes to a conflict between him and Mayor Chase. What is the center of this one? Let’s just say that this is actually an issue that could be pretty problematic for the NYPD: The National Guard being brought in to stop crime on the subway. This could be one of those instances where it could be seen as helpful to people who are sick of crime. However, at the same exact time, there is also a major risk here that you lose a lot of trust when it comes to trust in local police. We can see why Tom Selleck’s character is going to be irritated.

Given that we are so close to the end of Blue Bloods now, our clear hope here is simply that at some point, he and the Mayor do get on the same page. We won’t see this as some confirmation here at all that they will remain in this spot forever, but we do hope that there’s a message here of people getting along and figuring out how to actually solve common problems. Compromise has long been a central part of the series, so why work to end that at this particular point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

