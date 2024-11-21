Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 spoilers: Jamie, Eddie team up

Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 is coming this Friday, and it is pretty easy to be emotional about where things stand at present. There are only three episodes remaining! By virtue of that, it feels extremely fair to say that every one of them should be huge!

For this particular story titled “The Gray Areas,” you could end up seeing one of the biggest showdowns yet between Frank and Mayor Chase. Beyond that, there will also be an opportunity to learn something more about Eddie’s partner Badillo.

Below, you check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

“The Gray Areas” – Danny and Baez investigate the death of a rising MMA fighter. Also, Eddie and Jamie race to find Badillo, whose job is on the line after he’s caught smoking weed; Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) asks the governor to send in the National Guard to help patrol the subway system; and Erin is determined to prove the innocence of a mock trial competition winner who is arrested for drug possession, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there still a reason for Badillo to keep his job? Well, the perspective from much of the country towards weed is different than it was a decade ago; not only that, but the way in which it is handled in New York City is also different! This doesn’t mean that Eddie’s partner will be okay, though, as rules for the NYPD are not necessarily the same as what is right or wrong for the public.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

