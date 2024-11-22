Yellowjackets season 3: The great ‘bonus episode’ mystery

At this point, it has been made official that Yellowjackets season 3 is going to arrive on Showtime on February 14. However, at the same time we know that there are still some lingering questions that may need an answer.

What’s a big one? Well, we tend to think it is the status of that long-mysterious “bonus episode” that is floating around the larger ether around this show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Here is what we can say about this for at least the time being: We know that this is an episode that was shot back with season 2; rumor has it that this is also one that features Jason Ritter (husband of show star Melanie Lynskey) in some sort of role. The scuttlebutt was that this installment would bridge the gap between the two seasons and yet, Showtime / Paramount+ have said nothing about it.

So what’s happening with this? The simplest answer is that it is either being folded into Yellowjackets season 3 proper, or that this is going to be dropped last-minute as a surprise to fans, almost as a precursor to what else is coming. That would make at least a good bit of sense if the goal here is to simply get people excited in a way where their jaw could be on the ground right before the start of the season.

What could this bonus episode be about?

Details are hazy but personally, it would be interesting if it is a standalone story about the origin of the cabin out in the wilderness — at least prior to the fire in the season 2 finale. Why not do something at this point to add a little more depth to this world?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets now, including who was recently promoted to regular

What do you think is happening with the “bonus” Yellowjackets episode at this point?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







