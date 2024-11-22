Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, November 22, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We do think some out there may be preemptively expecting a hiatus at some point soon — and honestly, we understand! We are close to the Thanksgiving holiday, and that is the time when this sort of stuff transpires.

Unfortunately, this is also where we do have to share some of the good news — the Max Thieriot drama is on the air tonight! While we are very-much aware of the fact that you will be seeing a break in the action at some point soon for Thanksgiving Week, that is not happening now. The next episode is in the show’s typical timeslot, and it also marks the second appearance from none other than Jared Padalecki.

Do you want to learn more about what lies ahead now? Then go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Not Without My Birds” – When a fire breaks out in a park containing an eagle nest, Station 42 and Three Rock work to rescue the protected species and prevent the fire from spreading into town, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent.

What we do really like about this episode (Padalecki aside) is the possibility that it presents here to get a different look at what firefighters are working to do. It’s not just about saving people; sometimes, it is about preserving an environment. Eagles are obviously significant as a form of symbolism here in America, but they also matter greatly to an ecosystem. This should be a pretty exciting story where people can also learn a few things along the way.

