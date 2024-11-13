Fire Country season 3 spoilers: More from Jared Padalecki arc

As so many of you out there know already, Fire Country season 3 this week will mark the big debut of Jared Padalecki as Camden. For the sake of this article, though, we are going to look beyond that!

After all, we know that there are at least two more episodes ahead that are going to feature the one-time star of Walker and Supernatural. Through a lot of those, we know that there will be some fascinating stuff. Camden will serve as a mentor-of-sorts to Bode, and we are pretty eager to see how this dynamic evolves. He is going to tell Max Thieriot’s character to trust his instincts, even though not everyone else may agree with that fully.

The next two episodes of Fire Country beyond this week are going to air come November 22 and then December 6. Want to learn more? Then check out the synopses below…

Season 3 episode 6, “Not Without My Birds” – When a fire breaks out in a park containing an eagle nest, Station 42 and Three Rock work to rescue the protected species and prevent the fire from spreading into town, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent.

Season 3 episode 7, “False Alarm” – Station 42 responds to a false alarm call that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent.

Remember that these episodes will eventually lead to a spin-off starring Padalecki.

