Fire Country season 3 episode 5: See Jared Padalecki in action

We don’t think there is any real mystery what the selling point of Fire Country season 3 episode 5 will be: It’s Jared Padalecki! The former Supernatural star is taking on a prominent role as Camden, someone who seems to have no problem allowing Bode to take risks and shine in the field.

Is that going to ruffle feathers? You better believe it — at least based on the newest preview that has been released in advance for this episode.

If you head over to this link now, you can see another look at the story to come, include some tension right away between Camden and Jake. What’s going on? Well, Padalecki’s character (who is apparently a Dodgers fan and has to be pretty happy right now) seems determined to make a firefighter out of Bode, even if that means throwing him into situations that he is not properly trained for as of yet.

Now, we do not think that Jared is going to be around for the long-term; however, all signs do indicate that he’ll have at least a few episodes to try and make some sort of positive impression on viewers. If that happens, then there is a pretty good chance that a spin-off could follow. We know that there are some early discussions about the possibility of it, but given that Fire Country already has another spin-off coming in Sheriff Country starring Morena Baccarin, it will probably be the one that is focused on first. CBS can then determine what they want there, and then they can focus on something more with Padalecki.

Remember this, as well — there’s also a chance still that Jared’s show ends up on Paramount+ rather than CBS, if it happens.

