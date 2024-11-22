Based on a True Story season 3: Star talks renewal hopes

Following the premiere of season 2 today on Peacock, why not keep thinking about a Based on a True Story season 3?

After all, if you watched the entirety of the season today, then you know already that there is a setup for a huge story as we move forward here. Remember that we could end up seeing a story where Nathan is actually behind bars for a while! Over the course of the second season, we saw Matt slowly plant evidence pointing towards him — it never actually felt like he wanted to 100% frame him, but rather that this was a failsafe depending on how events transpired. After all, it was pretty hard in advance for him to know that Chloe Lake’s sister would end up doing what she did as the copycat killer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BASED ON A TRUE STORY coverage!

So while there is no firm season 3 renewal as of yet, it certainly does seem as though the cast is still interested! Speaking to Deadline, Chris Messina made it pretty darn clear (in a joint interview with Kaley Cuoco) that he’d love to play a storyline with Nathan in prison:

I like the ending a lot. And it really lends itself to a Season 3 wrap-up. I would love to spend some time in jail … I want to be with [Ava] but but I think it’d be fun to explore what that was like.

Meanwhile, you can argue that for Ava, a lot of the story would be working in order to ensure that her husband managed to get a certain amount of justice and within that, free himself while hunting down Matt. There are a lot of unanswered questions still, including what Matt’s endgame here is. Beyond that, you also do have to think about whether or not the series is going to give us more backstory on the ripper at all.

Related – Learn more now about a Based on a True Story season 3 and what will determine the future

Do you want to see a Based on a True Story season 3 happen over at Peacock?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back to make sure you don’t miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







