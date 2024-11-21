Chicago PD season 12 episode 8: Is Gloria Perez dead?

We knew that entering Chicago PD season 12 episode 8, there was little chance that Gloria Perez would survive.

After all, just take a moment to consider the situation. The character knew so much about Torres and by virtue of that, her being out there was going to be a near-constant problem. Given that Dante joined Intelligence relatively recently, it really did not appear as though there was any real reason to write that character off. With that … Perez had to go.

While her death was not shocking, seeing it happen still proved brutal in the fall finale, especially watching Torres call out her name as she perished. This is someone who did mean a great deal to him, especially since he thought that the two of them were so similar.

Here is where things do get a little more complicated. It would be easy coming out of this Chicago PD assuming that this was the biggest moment, but that may not actually be the case. Instead, we turn more towards what happened when it comes to some other characters — in particular Voight being confronted by Reid, who knows everything about what transpired. What is going to come out of this is incredibly problematic for so many reasons. He isn’t turning over Voight to IAB and instead, he wants them to be “friends.” Hank doesn’t have a lot of friends.

Ultimately, the fear here is that Reid will be able to hang over Voight not only the indiscretion by Torres, but also Burgess’ role in covering it up. Remember that he is also the same person who ensured that Burgess both got the promotion and stayed at Intelligence. Shawn Hatosy’s character absolutely has a larger plan here, and we imagine that it’s one that could take root in the second half of the season. 100%, this is not great news for Voight and his team.

