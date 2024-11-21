Survivor 47 episode 11 preview: What is Rachel planning?

Next week Survivor 47 episode 11 is poised to arrive — but what is the next big game move going to be? That’s something we are poised to wonder, and we honestly hope that it is something big.

After all, we do tend to think that the post-merge game has at this point lacked any sort of big flourish. The closest we have at the moment is what we saw happen with Rachel, who played her Shot in the Dark to figure out whether or not she needed to play her idol. Still, we consider that to be a smart, subtle move more so than some sort of jaw-dropper.

The preview for what’s next does make it appear as though something big is going to happen when it comes to Rachel and yet, the jury is out on what exactly that is going to be. Our hope is that it is something that allows even more splinters within the game, and perhaps for some people to rise to the forefront.

The good thing about where things currently stand is that it feels like there could be several potential winners. Genevieve is an obvious one, Rachel and Andy have gotten big strategic edits, Sam gets a ton of confessionals, and Kyle has been a huge challenge beast. Any of them could win, but there’s also still time for a darkhorse to rise like a Teeny or a Caroline. Sue is even a big character, and she could have a great story if she does make it to the final Tribal Council.

Some seasons are ones where you can really sit back and celebrate a big, iconic player. We tend to think that you had this with Dee, easily the best player of the new era. This season seems to be more about parity.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on this week’s Survivor — what transpired?

What are you most hoping to see moving into Survivor 47 episode 11?

Who are you most rooting for at the moment? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







