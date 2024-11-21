Survivor 47 episode 10: Gabe Ortis voted out

Even before Survivor 47 episode 10 kicked off, one thing felt clear: We would be seeing a lot more of Genevieve as a target. When you make two big moves in a row, you put yourself into a spot where everyone will be paying attention.

Yet, here is the good thing for Genevieve: Not only were there still four members of Tuku in the game, two of them in Gabe and Kyle were big threats. The two started to point towards each other as threats, and that was really the best thing that she could ever hope for.

However, Kyle managed to yet again win immunity and by virtue of that, the attention shifted. Gabe because public enemy #1 for many, including some people within the Tuku 4 in Caroline. Yet, there was a push by Rachel and others to shift the target to Genevieve, mostly due to the fact that she was so sneaky and Gabe would obviously be a pretty big target.

Sometimes, the producers set up a big blindside; this time, both Genevieve and Gabe were well-aware that they were in trouble entering Tribal Council. Neither had an idol, and neither had their Shot in the Dark after everyone disposed of them to get rice.

The Tribal Council debate

We looked to try and see if someone tipped their cards through a lot of this, but that didn’t really happen. It was still clear that this was a battle between two people, and neither one of them was confident. It also did not seem like there was a lot of agreement as to what was going to happen.

Yet, in the end, it was Gabe who was taken out and honestly, we appreciated having someone so overconfident at times in the game! The edit does occasionally set up people to fall too often, and it’s nice to see something to the contrary for a little while. (Of course, what was with him saying “I’ll be back” to Jeff at the end?)

