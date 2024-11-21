Is S. Epatha Merkerson leaving Chicago Med, Sharon Goodwin?

Is S. Epatha Merkerson leaving Chicago Med following the events of season 10 episode 8? Well, we recognize the reason for panic. Why wouldn’t you be panicking, all things considered? Sharon Goodwin’s life remains on the line as Cassidy had her in a terrible situation.

Well, if there is any measure of hope at the moment, it is simply this: Archer did see her in danger right when he was going down the elevator; based on the promo for what is ahead, he is going to work to find his way back up to her.

Does this mean that Archer is going to be able to help her? Hardly. Remember that this is someone who does have decades’ worth of emergency training, and of course that in itself may be a cause for some measure of optimism. We also have yet to hear anything that the veteran actress is going to be leaving Chicago Med, especially when you consider the fact that she has been working within the Wolf Entertainment world for decades on end. We don’t tend to think that her exit would be solid or so sad; Goodwin and Merkerson both deserve some sort of proper exit.

Now, here is where we will at least give the writers a lot of credit. After all, Chicago Med has never been known for that many long-term stories, but the one with the stalker was pretty well-plotted from the start of the season. There have been a lot of twists and speculation as to what is going to happen, but Cassidy is someone who was pretty impossible to predict far in advance.

Now, let’s just hope that answers come right away in the new year…

