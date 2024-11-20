Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: More Cass Beckman?

Are we going to see a little more of Sophia Bush as Dr. Cass Beckman on Grey’s Anatomy? After her last appearance, it feels fair to wonder!

What we know about Cass so far is certainly curious — but also still funny. Her back and forth with Teddy during that dating storyline was totally unexpected, and at the same time fun to watch. She brings a different energy to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and of course we always appreciate some established names being a part of this world.

Unfortunately, Bush cannot say too much about what lies ahead — yet, at least it is clear she is sticking around for a while! In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the One Tree Hill and Chicago PD alum had the following to say:

I can’t spill the secrets, but I can say I’m really having a great time.

Now, we know that there is a lot more Grey’s Anatomy to come beyond the fall finale that lies ahead, so it is based to not make any sort of huge assumptions on how much more of a role Sophia will or will not have. At the moment, the medical drama has to focus the bulk of its energy on what is happening when it comes to saying goodbye to different characters. Last week, it was Jake Borelli as Levi. Moving forward, we believe it is happening with Midori Francis as Mika. Both characters could end up reprising their roles at some point, but we do imagine some closure coming with Yasuda soon.

The hardest part of the Grey’s Anatomy hiatus now is just knowing how long it is going to last — the series will basically be off the air for most of the winter! Prepare yourselves…

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Grey’s Anatomy now, including what else is ahead on Thursday

What do you want to see from Sophia Bush on Grey’s Anatomy season 21 moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







