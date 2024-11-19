Shrinking season 2 episode 7 video: A Derrick debate

Tonight on Apple TV+ Shrinking season 2 episode 7 is coming your way — so what can we say about Gaby’s dating life.

Well, if you have seen this season already, then you know that Jessica Williams’ character of Gaby has a new potential love in her life in Derrick, played by Damon Wayans Jr. It is still extremely early and by virtue of that, there are no guarantees that things will work out. Yet, why not have a little silliness and encouragement along the way?

If you head over to Broadway World now, you can see a sneak preview for this particular episode that shows Liz, Derek, Brian, and Jimmy all having a discussion about the other Derrick and where he stands among some of the hottest guys she’s ever dated. There is a fun conversation to be had here, mostly when it comes to ribbing Jimmy for the sake of some laughs.

Now while all of this is happening, we don’t actually think that this is the end for Jimmy and Gaby at all. A lot of Shrinking as a show is about change, and there is still some evolution that needs to happen for all of these characters to get to where they need to. When Jimmy and Gaby first hooked up, that’s what it was: A hookup. Nobody was taking it seriously, including them. When they started to catch feelings, they ran away from it for a time.

Before this season concludes, we certainly imagine that you’ll see these two have more conversations about the future. If nothing else, we also know that Damon Wayans Jr. is a series regular on Poppa’s House and because of that, it is hard to really imagine him being around on this show in the long-term.

