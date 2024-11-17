Shrinking season 2 episode 7: The aftermath of that Louis meeting

You can say that entering Shrinking season 2 episode 7, we could see some characters undergoing a bit of a turning point. After all, Alice has expressed something that she never imagined she would: Forgiveness. She has made those thoughts clear to Louis after visiting him with Brian. She has let go of her anger because she feels like that is something that her mom Tia would have wanted for her.

Of course, even with this being said it is fair still to have a multitude of other questions. Take, for starters, if there are going to be any unintended consequences of her meeting up with Louis. We don’t think the two will necessarily become friends, or that Louis will find a way to emotionally break her again. Instead, it is the idea that she has done everything so far without her father Jimmy knowing about it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lukita Maxwell (who plays Alice) does her part to explain where some of this story could go:

This is one of Alice’s integral story arcs — this relationship that develops with Louis and how that affects her relationship with Jimmy. It brings out the maturity that she embodies, and we see her learn how to deal with that and ask for forgiveness, but also give forgiveness. It’s a part of her grief journey.

Our hope is that in due time, we will see Jason Segel’s character learn more and of course, understand further. Yet, this is certainly not the sort of thing that can be figured out or pieced together in a day. A certain amount of patience is going to be required, and how could it not be? The biggest thing we have to wonder about right now is if Alice keeps this from him for a while, mostly in fear that he will revert back to the neglectful Jimmy we saw at the start of the series.

Related – Be sure to learn more about what is ahead entering the next Shrinking episode

What are you most eager to see entering Shrinking season 2 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







