Shrinking season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Who is in danger?

Shrinking season 2 episode 7 is coming to Apple TV+ next week and based on what we know right now, one thing is clear: The producers are not done making you worried about various characters. Really, it’s just a matter of time until almost every single person in the cast is facing some sort of terrible emotional quagmire, right?

The title for the next episode is “Get in the Sea.” That probably does not give you too much insight on what’s coming — luckily, the synopsis below should help:

“Jimmy spends the day with a patient. Brian crashes Gaby’s date. Liz heads down a dangerous path.”

There are certain parts of this that are hardly much of a shock, mostly on the basis of us knowing the sort of series this is. Jimmy spending the day with a patient really just feels like par for the course when it comes to what we’ve expected from him over the years. Meanwhile, Gaby trying to fix her dating life is something that we’ve seen play out for a little while … but why has Brian decided that it’s a good idea to interfere?

The Liz storyline is perhaps the most intriguing to us mostly because, on paper, she is one of those people who would seem like she’s got it all figure out. However, at the same time she does have much that is truly her own, and that is still something that she is struggling with in a multitude of different forms.

The last thing that we will say here is that we’re at the halfway point of Shrinking season 2 — much like the latter seasons of Ted Lasso, this show is getting the rare gift for an Apple TV+ show in having twelve episodes.

Related – Did you know that a Shrinking season 3 has already been ordered?

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 2 episode 7 next week?

Is there any one storyline you are enjoying the most at this point? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back here for some other great updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







