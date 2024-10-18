Shrinking renewed early by Apple TV+ for season 3

Just a mere matter of days after its launch over at Apple TV+, we are eager to reveal the following: A season 3 is ahead for Shrinking!

The news was first confirmed on Thursday at the show’s New York Comic-Con event, and in a lot of ways, it felt inevitable — the only surprise was the timing. This is a series that was planned at first to run for three seasons, though like another streaming hit in Ted Lasso, there is always the chance for more here, as well. For now, we are just eager to see the culmination of what executive producers Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel had planned.

In a statement about the show coming back for more, here is what Lawrence had to say:

“I’m so lucky to work on ‘Shrinking’ with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material. I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

Meanwhile, Matt Cherniss, the head of programming for Apple TV+, added the following:

“It has been wonderful to watch audiences around the world fall in the love with the memorable characters and rich world that Bill, Brett and Jason have created in ‘Shrinking.’ We are incredibly excited for viewers to see where life takes Jimmy, Paul, Liz, Gabby, Alice, Sean, Brian and Derek, next as they continue on their moving, heartwarming and very funny journey in Season 3.”

It is important to remember that the long wait between seasons 1 and 2 was due in part to the industry strikes of 2023. By virtue of that, we’re hoping that season 3 will be available in a little less time.

