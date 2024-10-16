Shrinking season 2 episode 3 air date, the schedule ahead

Following the start of Shrinking season 2 on Apple TV+ tonight, why not discuss more of what the future is going to look like?

Well, as is often the case with a lot of shows on the streaming service, we are having a chance to see the first two episodes back to back. The idea here is that moving forward, we are going to have an opportunity to see weekly installments the rest of the way. We’re back to being hooked on the show and now, we have a chance to dive further into it, piece by piece.

Next week, the story here is going to be “Psychological Something-ism.” Want to learn more about what lies ahead for it? Then go ahead and check out the season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Jimmy and Brian help Grace deal with unexpected news. Paul and Julie face her past. Liz worries she’s come between Sean and her dad.

We know that through a lot of this, you will still have a larger story with Jason Segel and the rest of the cast. However, along the way a lot of standalone stories will have moments in the sun, as well. This sort of balancing act is pretty expected at this point for a show that is trying to achieve a lot of different things at once. While Bill Lawrence / the producers want to push the narrative forward, at the same time they want to take some sort of joy in the individual moments, as well. Shrinking is a show that is low stakes in some ways — after all, it is really just about the fate of the few. However, these few are very much loved and there is going to be a lot of attention paid to making sure they have some great opportunities to shine.

