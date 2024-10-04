Shrinking season 3 already being written, says EP

It is true that at the time of this writing, there is technically not a formal Shrinking season 3 renewal over at Apple TV+. However, is there still a certain measure of hope for the future? We tend to think so.

After all, an important thing to note here is that executive producer Bill Lawrence does tend to pitch some of his shows as three-season arcs. He did this with Ted Lasso, and he also did so with the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford comedy. It is one of the reasons why he is already planning ahead as though another season will happen — which it almost certainly will. Not only was the first season loved critically, but it was a commercial success and we have every reason to think that will continue to be the case.

In speaking on the subject of a three-season plan here further to TV Insider, here is some of what Lawrence had to say:

… I think people are aware that we’ve intentionally made a young woman who’s a senior in high school. We’ve potentially gotten some people in serious relationships. We’ve intentionally been looking at Harrison Ford’s character and how much longer can he do this with the condition he has. And so I think it’s going to be a rich third year too. I say that because we’re already writing it.

We anticipate that this season will bring you a ton of closure for Jimmy, Paul, and a number of other characters. Does this mean that it necessarily has to be the final season? We don’t view it that way. However, at the same time we do tend to think that the producers are making sure that they’ve told the story they originally wanted to. Such was also the case with Ted Lasso, and we are still waiting to see if more happens there.

