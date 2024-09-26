Shrinking season 2 trailer offers first look at Brett Goldstein

Today, Apple TV+ offered up a first look at Shrinking season 2 — so what is there to be excited about at the moment?

Well, first and foremost let’s begin with noting that the show is clearly not setting out to differentiate itself drastically from what it was the first go-around. The comedy still remains a rather low-stakes but emotional look at therapy, grief, and moving forward in life. It also certainly seems as though Jimmy is trying to come to terms still with what happened to his wife.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a trailer in which Jimmy is forced to take a larger look at some of what ails him. One big part of that will of course be a closer examination of what happened to Grace, the now-incarcerated patient who pushed her abusive husband off a cliff. We’ve wondered for a while if Jimmy would face consequences for what happened there, given that she may feel like his teachings led her to think that this action was okay. That’s still possible, but all we get from this trailer is that she is wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Many of the other patients from the first season are also going to return, and Jimmy will be forced to confront his feelings for Gabi, while also recognizing that his particular methods of therapy could come with more drawbacks.

Also, Brett Goldstein without a beard?

This continues to be an incredibly strange thing to think about, but there is a brief sighting of him in the trailer. Just in case you needed a reminder that the actor (who is also a Shrinking co-creator) is not playing Roy Kent here, that is a clear reminder. This is a chance to do something totally different.

