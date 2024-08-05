Shrinking season 2 premiere date revealed at Apple TV+

We’ve been a waiting a long time to get more news on a Shrinking season 2 premiere date — and now, it has been revealed!

Today, the folks at the streaming service have noted that on Wednesday, October 16, you are going to be seeing Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and the rest of the cast back for new episodes. The first season proved to be one of the best comedies of 2023, and it also managed to have a lot of heart at the same time. So much of the first season was about Segel’s character of Jimmy dealing with his grief following the loss of his wife, but also learning how to be there both for her daughter Alice and also some of his patients.

Well, the end of the first season absolutely did set the tone for a lot of really compelling stuff moving forward. For starters, it is clear that Jimmy and Gabi’s relationship is far from a serious of casual flings. Meanwhile, we also have a crisis now where Grace, one of Jimmy’s patients played by Heidi Gardner, ended up pushing her abusive husband off a cliff. Regardless of if he’s dead or not, all of this could come back on Grace’s therapist, who felt seemingly emboldened to kill him because of the conversations that she had with him. This is a great way to set the tone for whatever is coming. It’s still going to be funny most likely, but there could be a lot of other stuff scattered throughout. Be prepared for a little bit of everything — and, of course, a handful of surprises.

If Shrinking season 2 is similar at all to season 1, we do tend to think that we’re going to be in for quite a treat. Let’s hope a trailer comes out next month.

