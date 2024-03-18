Shrinking season 2: Could Brett Goldstein appear?

Is there a chance that Shrinking season 2 is actually going to feature Brett Goldstein in some capacity? Let’s tackle some rumors, shall we?

Over the past week / week and a half, there has been some speculation running rampant on this subject. Why? Well, the reasons here are multifold. They really start from a rather simple and silly fact: Goldstein (who also is a co-creator on the Apple TV+ comedy) recent altered his appearance and shaved! He’s long been known for his scruff, but he turned up to an Oscars party clean-shaven a little over a week ago. Add to this a number of sightings on set, including some from director Zach Braff on Instagram.

Given that Goldstein has suggested that he could appear on Shrinking if the right role came around, it feels like an appearance can’t be ruled out. Also, we’re sure he would love to play someone who is the total opposite of Roy Kent from Ted Lasso. However, for now nothing has been confirmed regarding him making an on-screen appearance alongside Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. Given his involvement behind-the-scenes on the show, that could be explanation enough for him wanting to spend some time on set. This season also allows him an opportunity to do that more regularly, given that he was incredibly busy with Ted Lasso during the first go-around.

There is no premiere date for Shrinking season 2 at the moment, but our hope is that it surfaces by the fall. Following the events of the season 1 finale, it feels easy to say that Segel’s Jimmy has his work cut out for him moving forward. His methods with his patients led to some breakthroughs, but it also led to Grace (Heidi Gardner) pushing her abusive husband off a cliff.

