Shrinking season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

Are we going to be getting more news on Shrinking season 2 at some point during the month a March? A premiere date would be nice, but so would a lot of other things!

Well, for the time being here is what we can tell you about the Harrison Ford – Jason Segel comedy. The show is actively in production right now and with that, we tend to think that we could get some element of news is the weeks to come. It could be about casting; or, it could be about some other sort of behind-the-scenes hijinks featuring a number of cast and crew members.

If there is one thing that we, unfortunately, are probably not going to be getting through the rest of the month, it is a premiere date. For now, we may just have to settle for the fact that it will almost certainly be coming back at some point this year. Apple TV+ likely realizes that it benefits them to get new episodes out there as soon as possible, especially when season 1 wrapped up so long ago. Because this is a comedy with reasonably shorter run times per episode, it also does mean that the post-production time on these should not be all that long.

What will season 2 about?

Well, we tend to think that for Segel’s character Jimmy, one of the central themes is going to be dealing with the sudden fallout of what Grace did. He may not know at this point that she pushed her abusive husband off a cliff, but it happened and sooner or later, that will likely come out. We are sure that he will also try to keep improving things with his daughter Alice, but relationships do not always move forward in a straight line. There are more bumps in the road and he will have to brace for many of them.

