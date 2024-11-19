Tulsa King season 3 renewal: A big beacon for hope?

As we look towards the possibility of a Tulsa King season 3 at Paramount+, we have more reasons than ever for confidence.

So, what do we look towards at present? Well, most of the cast and crew seems to be suggesting at this point that the show will be back for more, and we do have to take that into consideration. Also, the viewership appears to be strong for the streaming service and when the dust settles here, they have no reason to send this show off to pasture.

Now, here’s the other evidence that Tulsa King will likely be coming back: The sets are held onto! Speaking on this subject to the Radio Times, here is some of what Tatiana Zappardino (who plays Tina Manfredi) had to say on the subject:

“All the sets are held, so I feel like they want to jump into a season 3. But you have to wait for the numbers to come back in. Apparently the numbers are good and people are liking the show, so I have no doubt there’s going to be a season 3.”

If Paramount is going to bring this show back, the obvious hope here is that you find a way to do it and do it quickly. Because it can film in a relatively short period of time, the hope here is that you could have have another chapter ready to go by the time that you get to the summer or fall of 2025. Because Taylor Sheridan is not the lead writer here like he is on many other projects, it also allows the production a good opportunity to move forward in a reasonably fast amount of time.

Of course, all of that will be based on the timing of the renewal, and the only thing that we can say on that subject is quite simple: Stay tuned.

