American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: What’s realistic?

What is realistic when it comes to an American Horror Story season 13 premiere date over at FX? We know there are questions aplenty at this point about the show and the franchise’s future — and why wouldn’t there be?

First, let’s remind you of the fact that there has been a lot of scuttlebutt online about various things pertaining to the series. Take, for starters, the fact that Ryan Murphy has discussed the possibility of a Sarah Paulson return, the sort of thing that almost everyone wants. Then, you have to add to this that season 13 is the last that has currently been ordered. Would it be great to get more? Absolutely but at the same time, we know that not much is confirmed.

So when we talk about realistic expectations for this show at present, the primary thing to note here is that you are going to be waiting most likely until next year for production to start — there has been no indication otherwise publicly! Given that there was a Ryan Murphy show in Grotesquerie on the air recently, we do think that alleviates some pressure when it comes to an inherent need to throw anything more out there at present.

Now, we do tend to think that the actual realistic date for the show itself is somewhere around either the summer or early fall, and there is no reason to throw anything out there further given the impetus that often exists for getting American Horror Story out around Halloween. That furthers along the discussion about the show — it could be done early enough to air before that, but it is really up to FX if they want to change their premiere schedule.

