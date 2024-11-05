American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: November update

Are we going to be learning anything more on American Horror Story season 13 between now and the end of November? Well, if you want more of the series, you may have heard some recent quotes and discussions on the subject.

Take, for starters, the idea that executive producer Ryan Murphy is actively thinking of ideas for the next chapter, and there is a chance that some fan favorites like Sarah Paulson could end up returning. Of course, none of this means that we are going to be getting another season in the relatively near future…

Well, for now, here is at least some of what we can say: You might hear something about season 13 this month, but it won’t be tied to a premiere date. Filming may be kicking off at some point in the new year, and we hope personally to get a new season either in the summer or early fall. Could it be earlier than that? Maybe, but almost every season of this show has at least kicked off reasonably close to Halloween and that is certainly something to take note of.

So what do we want to see next season?

We’ve said for a while that an homage to monster movies could be fun, but so would something contained in a relatively small setting. Our biggest hope is just that there is a contained quality to the story and it doesn’t bite off more than it can chew. There have been past American Horror Story seasons that have suffered from that, and gotten more complicated than they ever needed to be.

