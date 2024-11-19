Yellowstone season 5 finale: Cole Hauser on big surprise

We know that the Yellowstone season 5 finale is going to be a huge deal when it arrives on Paramount Network in a handful of weeks. After all, some may view it as the end of everything! While we do tend to think that there will be a season 6 or a spin-off featuring some characters, it is going to look and feel different than anything we are seeing right now.

Obviously, this is the sort of ending that fans have speculated about for months on end already. It has been assumed for a while that the end of the show would feature on some level the death of John Dutton, but everything else is hazy and unclear. That is very much by design, and a lot of people may have their jaws on the ground by the end — at least based on what Rip himself in Cole Hauser is saying.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

To get a little bit more discussion on this very subject now, all you have to do is take a look at what Hauser had to say recently to Reuters:

“This show and what they think this season is going to be — everybody has their opinion of it … And to be quite honest, none of them are right.”

Ultimately, it is our hope that as we move forward, Rip and Beth are able to get justice for John; however, that does not mean that they keep the ranch. You could see some scenes in episode 10 as foreshadowing that the two end up leaving the ranch altogether to start their life anew somewhere else, but what would that look like? This is really the only life that the two of them have ever known and it informs the vast majority of decisions that they make.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including a few more details on what is ahead

How do you think the Yellowstone season 5 finale is going to end?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other great updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







