Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8: Will Herrmann be new Chief?

Wednesday night marks the fall finale for Chicago Fire season 13, and with that does come a pretty big debate. What is going to happen when it comes to the boss of Firehouse 51?

Well, it is easy to say that at the moment, things are complicated. Dom Pascal technically has the gig for the time being, but is he really going to keep it? That’s a really hard question to answer when there are so many different variables you can throw into the next, including the fact that Herrmann is looking to finally advance up the ranks. We know that this is what Boden wanted for him and now, the opportunity is here.

So, is Herrmann ready for the opportunity? Speaking on the matter to TVLine, here is at least some of what David Eigenberg had to say about it:

“When you take on an officer’s advancement, you step further away from the actual fire, but you also take on the responsibility of the lives … That’s a hard thing to do to worry about being responsible for people and also stepping away from the old life. And I think Hermann is ready for it, and we’ll see how that unfolds in the step towards chief.”

Of course, the tricky thing here is that Dermot Mulroney has been great on Chicago Fire and if Herrmann gets that job, what does it mean for his part? It’s a great question but, at the same time, we’ve also compared his run so far to seeing James Spader on The Office. It never felt as though he was going to get the gig forever, so you just had to accept the change-of-pace almost as a bridge.

We should also go ahead and note that personally, we are still waiting to see Eamonn Walker come back on-screen as Boden. We know that when he left earlier this year, word was that he would likely turn up at some point. It just has not happened yet.

