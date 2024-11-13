Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8 spoilers: Officer exams

Next week on NBC, be assured that you are going to get a chance to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8; also, there are big stories within.

So, what can we say about it now? Let’s just start by noting that “Quickstand” is the title for it, and of course it makes a little bit of sense to wonder what in the world that means. All we can say is that if you love the characters of Herrmann and Mouch, this story could allow both of them to take a long-awaited step to where they can move forward in their careers. Is this going to lead to one of them (notably, Herrmann) being able to run Firehouse 51? We don’t want to count any metaphorical chickens before they hatch here, but doesn’t it at least feel like a reasonably possibility? This is what we would at least say for the time being here.

If you do want to get some other insight all about what else is coming, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/20/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann and Mouch prepare to take their officer exams. Cruz receives a chilling omen. Carver takes care of a dog after its owner is injured on a call. TV-14

One of the other important things to note here is rather simple: This is the last episode before Thanksgiving! It feels pretty safe to note that we are going to see some big things happen here, and we 100% would not be surprised if there is some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of it all.

In other worlds, go ahead and be prepared for anything. This is what makes things fun, no?

