Chicago Fire season 13: When is Boden back?

Heading into Chicago Fire season 13, one of the things that we heard was that we would be seeing Eamonn Walker back for some appearances as Boden. Yet, the character has yet to turn up.

What in the world is going on here? Well, it doesn’t feel like a return is still out of question; yet, everyone involved is clearly taking their time trying to make something happen.

According to TVLine, Walker has yet to book an official appearance at this point as the former Chief of Firehouse 51. Given that the Chicago Fire production is typically a few episodes ahead of where it is on NBC, it feels easy to argue that you may not see him back this calendar year.

Of course, we do still like to think of Boden as the sort of guy who is watching the 51 crew still from afar and if there is ever a time that they need him, he will manage to come back. One of the reasons why the show may be waiting to bring him back right now is that we get used to the new fabric of the firehouse with Pascal as the leader — if Wallace is around all the time, would it really feel like anything is different? That may at least be some of what is thought about behind the scenes for now.

Make no mistake, though, that we 100% miss having Boden on the show, and beyond that, we’d love nothing more than to see him around as much as Walker’s schedule allows. In general, we have a pretty similar philosophy here to what we’ve got with some other characters who have departed over the years, including the likes of Casey and Brett. (There’s no news on a return for them right now, but we’re hopeful!)

