Chicago Fire season 13 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Untouchable’

Want to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead on Chicago Fire season 13 episode 7 when it arrives on NBC next week?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that we’re dealing with a story titled “Untouchable,” and that leaves a rather difficult taste in our mouth. After all, in the present-day it is often used as a tie to people who they that they can 1) do no wrong and 2) escape any fate that is thrust in front of them. Isn’t it each to imagine that there is some sort of bad actor at the center of what is going on here?

Well, the Chicago Fire season 13 episode 7 synopsis right now offers a much better sense of exactly what could be coming up next:

11/13/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Pascal and Severide revisit the storage facility fire in hopes of uncovering new evidence. Cruz helps Mouch take his studying to the next level. Novak prepares a proposal for Chief Robinson for a whole blood program. TV-14

Now, it is pretty darn easy to argue that the title here is a reference to what is going on with Severide and Pascal, as the responsible party for said fire could feel like they are untouchable … little do they know that this is the sort of stuff that Kelly is great at.

As for the other stories presented here, they may be a bit more standalone in nature. Just know that there are plans for another Chicago Fire episode on November 20, so this isn’t going to be the last one before another hiatus. We will keep you posted on where things stand going into December, as historically the schedule has been a little confusing for the network there thanks in part to the holiday season and/or all of its various specials.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 7 when it arrives?

What story excites you the most at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







