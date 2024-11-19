FBI season 7 episode 6 return date at CBS: ‘Perfect’

Following tonight’s new episode on CBS, of course it makes sense to want the FBI season 7 episode 6 return date. How can you not?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come out here and deliver the part of the story that a lot of people may not want to hear — unfortunately, we may be waiting a little while to see what is next. There is no installment of the crime drama / any of its spin-offs in the next week, with the reason likely being its close tie to Thanksgiving. Clearly, the powers-that-be don’t want to risk any sort of ratings declines! Sure, this particular show already has multiple seasons ordered, but the same cannot be said for the others in the franchise.

For now, the plan is for all three programs to return on Tuesday, December 3. Below, you can check out the full FBI season 7 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what’s ahead:

“Perfect” – The team is called in to track down a serial killer after the bodies of multiple women with the same physical description are found scattered across the city. Meanwhile, Maggie juggles her roles as a guardian to Ella and an FBI agent, on FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The Maggie storyline is definitely one we anticipated seeing at some point, largely because it is pretty ingrained into the person Maggie is at this point. Obviously, she wants to do right by Ella, but she also has to find a way to do a great job in her career. Juggling both of these things is a really difficult thing to do, but we are hopeful that in one way or another, she’ll figure it out.

Related – Be sure to see some more discussion when it comes to FBI and some of what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 7 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







