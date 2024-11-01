FBI season 7 spoilers: Lisette Olivera leaving (already) as regular

We know that some FBI shows have featured a number of cast departures, but the news about Lisette Olivera has to be some sort of record.

According to a report from Deadline, the actress is already departing the show and the role of Syd Ortiz, described as “a trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent who joins FBI’s New York field office criminal division.” Her first appearance is going to be coming on the November 12 episode, and she will be around for a few before the eventual farewell. It is still pretty unusual to see someone leave a show before audiences even have a chance to see them!

So why in the world is this happening? The site notes, per sources, that there may have been issues fitting this particular character in the show, and it has less to do with her performance than just her being so much younger than a lot of the rest of the cast.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not there is some sort of other addition to the show revealed down the road at this point, as the writers may be thinking on the fly. We do recognize that the goal right now has to be finding some sort of potential replacement for Tiffany, who departed at some point a little bit earlier on in the season.

While the story is figured out here, the show must go on, and it would not be a shock to us in the event that there are a rotating panel of guest stars for at least a little while. Hopefully, this can all be figured out before we get to the end of the season.

Related – Learn a little bit more now about when the entire FBI franchise will return with more episodes

What do you think about Lisette Olivera already leaving FBI?

Do you wish we had gotten a chance to get to know her character better, let alone at all? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







