FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 4 return date hopes

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 4 return date? How about more news on what is ahead?

The first news that we do have to share here, unfortunately, the bad news: The crime drama will not be coming back in seven days, and the same goes for the rest of the franchise. The reason why is tied mostly to it being Election Day, which is also going to shove a lot of other shows off the schedule. Everyone is going to be focused almost entirely on that, so it would be really difficult for just about any series out there to generate good numbers under this circumstance.

So when will FBI: Most Wanted be back? Based on all current indications, you can look for Dylan McDermott and the rest of the cast to return on November 12. This is not meant to be some extremely long break, as there is an incentive for CBS to get as many different shows on as possible during a key sweeps period. This is the month important month for ratings on broadcast TV until we get around to February, and given that the flagship FBI is the only show in the franchise with currently a multi-season order, we do believe that these other shows do need all the opportunities possible to succeed.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing there are no details regarding the next Most Wanted episode, but we will cross our finger and hope that something more emerges here over the course of the next week or so. After all, it is nice when we actually know a little bit of what an upcoming story is going to be about, right? We tend to at least think so…

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 4 on CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

