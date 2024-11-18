Lioness season 2: A shocking Laysla De Oliveira revelation

As of right now it is pretty easy to say that Lioness season 2 is in high gear, and there is an abundance of great stuff happening across the board. Josie is in the mix of an incredibly dangerous mission, and it turns out that Cruz has come back to shadow her. She was so traumatized following the end of season 1 that in the months leading up to the premiere, it hardly felt like a guarantee that she’d be back. After all, didn’t she try to swear off the program forever?

Well, here is where things start to get a little bit more interesting. Based on what Laysla De Oliveira is saying now, it appears as though once upon a time, Cruz was not meant to be in season 2 at all!

Speaking to Decider, the actress described the first call she got from Taylor Sheridan about her role this season (or lack thereof), and when that actually changed:

I initially got a call from Taylor explaining where the story was going. As hard as that was to hear as an actress, I completely understood the vision. He’s such a prolific writer. What makes the show so great is that we are exploring different things each season. Six weeks later, after he wrote that third episode, he just totally changed his mind and found a really meaningful and powerful way to bring Cruz back. I was just beside myself. I was over the moon.

Now, the big prevailing question we are left to wonder at this point is whether or not Aaliyah is ever going to be back — though it does not appear that anyone is rushing that story along. After all, the closest thing we’ve had to her right now is a casual mention, and here is your reminder that there is a different mission at present. The closest thing we could get here is a cliffhanger in the finale.

