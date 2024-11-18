Yellowstone season 5 episode 10: Does Beth know the truth?

Entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 10, Beth Dutton already had a pretty clear sense who was responsible for her father John’s death. By the time that she visited her brother Jamie, almost everything was written in blood.

During her conversation with Jamie, Beth noticed that he was unable to look her in the eye. She also knew from Sarah Atwood’s gleeful expression that she was somehow involved. The problem here, of course, was figuring out how they managed to commit the act. Kayce tried to call in his reinforcements, doing whatever he could to figure out who may have been hired.

The problem that Beth and Kayce both are going to be up against here is a lack of time as well as a lack of resources. Market Equities has all the money in the world to make sure that they can keep covering things up. Meanwhile, Jamie is still helping to push the company’s deal forward. He also stands a good chance here of becoming Governor with John dead. Sarah is proclaiming at the moment that he has won, which is the sort of thing that anyone who is overconfident would say.

What did you think about the overall events of Yellowstone season 5 episode 10 overall?

