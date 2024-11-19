Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC with season 2 episode 6?

Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC? There is a lot to think about when it comes to season 2 episode 6, let alone the rest of the season.

Well, the first thing that we should do here is go ahead and share the bad news: There is nothing more on the air tonight. Instead, you will be waiting until Tuesday, November 26 to see what is next. What is the reason for that? Well, the simplest answer that we can give here is that it is tied to there being a Wicked special airing this week in the typical timeslot.

So what can we tell you at this point about season 2 episode 6? Well, for starters, let’s note that the next installment is tied “The Wrong Side of Maybe,” and it may be one of the most dangerous that we’ve had a chance to see. Based on the preview alone, it seems like there is a less than zero chance at the moment that Alec will try to sacrifice himself for the sake of helping others aboard a train.

Granted, we also know at the moment that there’s not going to be some sort of crazy situation here where Jesse L. Martin’s character sacrifices himself for the sake of some other people. Let’s just say that this is probably going to be another signature mystery with a handful of twists and turns — and odds are, we’re going to see whatever stunt Alec makes here as a means to an end.

While the hiatus here may be unfortunately, the great thing that we can note is that we’re not even at the halfway point of the season yet. There is room for all sort of great stuff still coming down the bend.

