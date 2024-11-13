The Irrational season 2 episode 6 return date: The train crisis

As you get set for The Irrational season 2 episode 6 on NBC, the first thing that we really should do here is state the bad news: You are going to be waiting a while.

Based on the promo that we got at the end of tonight’s new episode, you will be waiting until Tuesday, November 26 in order to see “The Wrong Side of Maybe” air. What’s the reason for that? Well, next week the network is airing a special in the 10:00 p.m. timeslot titled Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked, a clear bit of evidence that there is an all-out blitz to make that movie as big as possible.

In getting back to The Irrational for a moment, what makes episode 6 so intense is that, per the aforementioned preview, Alec could be front and center for a case involving a train that could leave a number of lives at great risk. Are things going to become so dire that Alec tries to sacrifice himself in order to save others? It appears that way on the surface.

Then again, if there is one thing that we’ve come to know about Alec over the past year-plus, it is that he almost always has another plan. This is a guy who is as crafty as they come, so why would we assume something otherwise here?

As for what lies ahead beyond episode 6, there’s no indication at present that this is going to be the midseason / fall finale. With that in mind, there is likely some good stuff around the corner moving into December. The episode order overall is larger for season 2 than it was for season 1, so you are going to have a chance to see a number of these stories stretched out at this point for a rather long time.

