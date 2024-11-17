Lioness season 2 episode 5: Cruz and Josie’s mission begins

Entering Lioness season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+ this week, we anticipated that there would be some sort of major progress in the central mission. After all, we are now past the halfway point in the season and by virtue of that, things have to move forward.

Of course, we saw a good bit of that in the extreme action sequence at the end of the episode. Remember when Joe said that she was going to find a way to her family soon? Well, about that … she basically led the charge on a mission stuffed full of gunpowder and violence. The mission’s not over; instead, everything is about to ignite further.

If you love action, this is stood out from the end of Lioness this week. However, it was far from the only thing that mattered.

After all, the emotional core of this story was focused on Josie making it back to the Carrillo estate and her family, where she was accompanied by Cruz. The two are in the midst of their big, epic story of betrayal, and Josie has to figure out whether or not the memories of her past are enough to compromise where she is in the present. Just from what we saw from her here, her dad is a pretty darn dangerous dude, and he’s also someone full of misogyny and judgment.

Now, of course, the hope here is that the family will let their guard down with having Josie around, but we will have to see if that ends up being the case. She is already clearly being tested as someone who was away from the family for a long time.

On a side note…

Let’s just go ahead and say for a moment that it was nice to hear Cruz mention what happened with Aaliyah, and see that she still struggles with it. We can’t speak to if she ever comes back, but she is definitely not being forgotten.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lioness, including what is ahead on episode 6

What did you think about the events of Lioness season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







