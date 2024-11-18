The Boys season 5 premiere date: What’s left this year?

Is there a chance we will learn something more about The Boys season 5 between now and the end of the year?

Well, the first thing that you have to remember here is that this is going to be the final chapter of the story and by virtue of that, every single thing associated with it is going to be bigger. How in the world can it not be? Consider the end of season 4 for a moment, where Vought Supes found themselves deputized and basically, Homelander has more control of the country than ever before.

So is there anything more that you are going to learn between now and the end of the year? It would be great if another big reveal or two came out. Take, for example, how Jared Padalecki is going to be appearing. While we suppose that his casting has not been officially confirmed, it seems like show boss Eric Kripke is looking to find a way to make it work.

In general, though, we expect a much smaller amount of reports for this season than ones in the past. After all, if you are the producers, you probably want to keep things super-quiet with this being the final season. Basically, you have little to no reason at all to get some more of this information out there right now when you can choose to reveal a little bit more about it down the road or closer to a premiere.

As for when we are going to learn some sort of official premiere date for the final season, let’s just say that we’ll be lucky to learn something more around the time in which Gen V wraps up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

