Gen V season 2 premiere date: What is left this year?

We recognize that Gen V season 2 is going to be coming to Prime Video at some point — so what will we learn through the end of the year?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting that production on the super-hero spin-off is already done, and it wrapped up not too long ago. This means that the cast can rest and recharge, which we are sure that they need after spending such an insane amount of time working on this story.

Now, the ball is in the court of the producers to finish things off but beyond just that, but also Amazon when it comes to what is going to be announced in the weeks and months ahead. Is there a chance that a premiere date could actually be revealed this year — or that the powers-that-be will share almost anything at all? Well, these are fair questions.

Yet, we also don’t tend to think that there is any one reason why anyone behind the scenes is going to hurry into making some sort of announcement. All things considered, why would they?

Think about it this way: Gen V is almost certainly not coming back until the summer or the fall. Because of that, the powers-that-be can actually keep their cards close to the vest for the next few months. We also do tend to think here that the producers are going to be careful to not spoil how some of the characters end up getting out of that facility, especially when there is so much tragedy now following the death of Chance Perdomo. This is something that dramatically impacts how the second season starts, but also where the show goes from there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

